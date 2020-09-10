Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 45,595 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,300. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

