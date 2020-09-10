Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. The business’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

