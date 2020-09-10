Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Hold

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CRBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

