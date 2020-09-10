Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $577.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Molecular Templates by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after buying an additional 566,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Molecular Templates by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 520,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 442,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molecular Templates by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

