Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 32.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

