James M. Ford Buys 1,090 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) CEO James M. Ford purchased 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $12,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,781.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVCY stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVCY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.