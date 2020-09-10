James D. Dondero Acquires 2,098 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero bought 2,098 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,826.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NREF opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%.

NREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $531,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

