iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,473,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,719,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 655.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 138,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 120,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $95.16. 730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.20.

