Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $760.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $725.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.10.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $719.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $697.88 and a 200-day moving average of $577.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

