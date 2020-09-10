Insider Selling: Powerwrap Ltd (ASX:PWL) Insider Sells 531,432 Shares of Stock

Powerwrap Ltd (ASX:PWL) insider Anthony Wamsteker sold 531,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22), for a total value of A$164,743.92 ($117,674.23).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.
Powerwrap Company Profile
