Insider Selling: Powerwrap Ltd (ASX:PWL) Insider Sells 531,432 Shares of Stock

Powerwrap Ltd (ASX:PWL) insider Anthony Wamsteker sold 531,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22), for a total value of A$164,743.92 ($117,674.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Powerwrap Company Profile

Powerwrap Limited provides wealth management platform for financial advisers and brokers to administer, manage, and report the investment portfolios of their clients in Australia. The company offers Powerwrap Investment Account, a registered managed investment scheme, which provides access to a range of managed funds, separately managed accounts, ASX, and international listed equities and term deposits in a single consolidated account; Private Wealth Account for advisers and brokers; Superannuation Account for planning retirement investment options; and Pension Account that allows to convert superannuation savings into a flexible income stream.

