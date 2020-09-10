Insider Buying: Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) Insider Acquires A$30,000.51 in Stock

Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) insider Christopher Fullerton acquired 43,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.51 ($21,428.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.60.

Xtek Company Profile

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company offers ammunitions, including air rifle pellets air arms; ancillaries, such as holsters, spare parts air arms, access peltor hearing protect, access bog gear, binoculars minox, knives boker, and sights minox rifle scopes; and EOD disruption, detection, protection, robotics, high risk tactical/search, hook and line, and tool kits.

