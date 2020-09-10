Insider Buying: Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Insider Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,200.00 ($66,571.43).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This is an increase from Wam Leaders’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

