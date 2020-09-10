Insider Buying: The GO2 People Ltd (ASX:GO2) Insider Buys A$22,000.00 in Stock

The GO2 People Ltd (ASX:GO2) insider Darren Cooper bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($15,714.29).

About The GO2 People

The GO2 People Limited provides recruitment and building services in Australia and New Zealand. Its Recruitment division offers staffing solutions for various sectors, including infrastructure, construction, mining/resources, electrical/energy, waste management, and warehousing/logistics. The company's Building division provides building, civil, construction, and project management services in the areas of non-process infrastructure, accommodation facilities, civil works, cyclical maintenance, remote/regional commercial, and remote/regional residential construction.

