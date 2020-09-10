Insider Buying: Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) Insider Purchases £12,500 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) insider Paul Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 625 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,333.46).

LON:STB opened at GBX 630 ($8.23) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 640.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 842.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

