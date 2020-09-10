Insider Buying: Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) Insider Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.06 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,420.00 ($20,300.00).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

