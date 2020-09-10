Insider Buying: Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) Insider Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.06 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,420.00 ($20,300.00).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Redbubble
Featured Story: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Redbubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbubble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.