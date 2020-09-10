Insider Buying: Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) insider David Ahmet bought 50,000 shares of Motorcycle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,300.00 ($68,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.28.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Motorcycle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.84%.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited operates as a motorcycle dealer in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, and accessories and parts; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

