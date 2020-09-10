ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 401,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,625,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

