ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) Insider Acquires A$18,450.00 in Stock

ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) insider Damian Banks bought 473,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,450.00 ($13,178.57).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Damian Banks bought 1,706,921 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,207.63 ($36,576.88).

On Wednesday, July 1st, Damian Banks acquired 793,079 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,792.37 ($16,994.55).

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.03.

ImExHS Limited develops software solutions for running and managing radiology facilities in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and internationally. It offers Hiruko radiology information system (RIP) that manages the workflow in diagnostic imaging services; Hiruko picture archiving and communication system (PACS), a technologic platform that stores diagnostic images; Hiruko DictaPACS, a solutions for radiology centers; Hiruko TLRad tool used to interconnect with several radiology centers and view the images remotely, as well from mobile devices; and Hiruko MedBurner that automates the burning of CDs or DVDs.

