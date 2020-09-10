iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Up 10%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 141,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 537,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

