ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.98

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.56. ICTS International shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

ICTS International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits.

