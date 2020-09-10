I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Raised to $55.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1.35. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab accounts for approximately 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

