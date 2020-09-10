Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Insider Keith Lough Acquires 5,000 Shares

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,584.08).

LON:HTG opened at GBX 162.70 ($2.13) on Thursday. Hunting plc has a 12-month low of GBX 147.50 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hunting to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

