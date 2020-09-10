Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Insider Keith Lough Acquires 5,000 Shares

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,584.08).
LON:HTG opened at GBX 162.70 ($2.13) on Thursday. Hunting plc has a 12-month low of GBX 147.50 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.59.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.35%.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
Further Reading: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.