Humanigen Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 14th (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, September 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 11th.

HGEN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

