HSBC Upgrades Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) to Buy

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schindler Holding AG Participation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $264.75 on Tuesday. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $265.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.48.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

