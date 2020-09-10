Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of HRL opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,971. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

