Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 389,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 116,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

