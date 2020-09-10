Holocene Advisors LP Has $2.38 Million Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in RLI by 867.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in RLI by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in RLI by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

RLI stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.78. 1,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.31. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

