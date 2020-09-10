Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.90 Million Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 299,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 7.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,121,000 after purchasing an additional 169,823 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Energizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,918,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,021,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.61. 4,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

