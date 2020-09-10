Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.32. Histogenics shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 6,163,415 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $30.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

About Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

