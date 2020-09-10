Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.50. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE HGV opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.18. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,825.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.