Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

