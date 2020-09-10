Hemant Porwal Purchases 2,000 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $144,389.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hemant Porwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of WESCO International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $90,460.00.

Shares of WCC opened at $45.94 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.14.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after buying an additional 84,578 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 813,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WESCO International by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

