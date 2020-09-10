Heather Peacock Buys 90,909 Shares of Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) Stock

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) insider Heather Peacock bought 90,909 shares of Cyanconnode stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,545.45 ($5,939.44).

CYAN stock opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. Cyanconnode Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08).

About Cyanconnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

