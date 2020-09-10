Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $2,318,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

