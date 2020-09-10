Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,727 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,082,000 after purchasing an additional 107,811 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863,028 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,887,000 after purchasing an additional 384,715 shares during the period.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

Shares of PEAK opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

