Head-To-Head Review: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -17.99% 3.15% 1.89% Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

This table compares S&W Seed and Arcadia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $109.72 million 0.90 -$9.31 million $0.39 7.54 Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 27.71 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.90

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&W Seed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for S&W Seed and Arcadia Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

S&W Seed currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 81.41%. Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 362.05%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

S&W Seed has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Arcadia Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

