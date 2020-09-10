Head to Head Review: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) vs. Chubb (NASDAQ:CB)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Donegal Group and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chubb 2 5 8 0 2.40

Donegal Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.49%. Chubb has a consensus price target of $145.86, suggesting a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Chubb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chubb is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 5.84% 10.35% 2.39% Chubb 6.10% 5.98% 1.84%

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Donegal Group pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and Chubb has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Chubb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.53 $47.15 million $1.01 14.57 Chubb $35.31 billion 1.56 $4.45 billion $10.11 12.09

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chubb beats Donegal Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

