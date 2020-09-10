Head-To-Head Review: Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) & ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

This table compares Apollo Medical and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 3.24% 11.69% 3.04% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Medical and ATIF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Medical and ATIF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $560.62 million 1.71 $14.12 million $0.43 41.58 ATIF $3.08 million 13.19 $430,000.00 N/A N/A

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats ATIF on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.