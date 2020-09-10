Head-To-Head Analysis: NOW (NYSE:DNOW) & Profire Energy (NYSE:PFIE)

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NOW has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NOW and Profire Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW $2.95 billion 0.23 -$97.00 million $0.23 27.35 Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.90 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Profire Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NOW.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of NOW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of NOW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NOW and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW -20.73% -2.34% -1.63% Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NOW and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW 0 0 4 0 3.00 Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

NOW currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 60.97%. Given NOW’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NOW is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Summary

NOW beats Profire Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items. The company also provides machine, cutting, power, and hand tools; OEM equipment including pumps, generator sets, air and gas compressors, dryers, blowers and valves; and warehouse and inventory management solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support. In addition, it offers supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

