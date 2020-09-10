HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $41.89 on Thursday. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 30.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 28.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

