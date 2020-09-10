HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

HDS stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

