HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 6,957 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $127.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.