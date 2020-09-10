HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 251 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,927 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,354 shares of company stock valued at $35,883,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

VRSK opened at $182.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $193.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

