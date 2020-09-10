HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 24,521 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,521 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 131.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,665,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 367.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NWBI opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

