HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $84.37 on Thursday. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $204,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $2,404,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 386,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,979,880.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,458,938 shares of company stock worth $121,011,579 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.