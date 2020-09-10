HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 24.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,740,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 168,908 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,234,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 152,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,176,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 194,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 19,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $259,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 483,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,140 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

