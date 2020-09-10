HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPRE. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 683.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPRE opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $278.02 million for the quarter.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, Director Medhi Mahmud purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

