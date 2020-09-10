HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $210,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 518 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 982 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $5,672,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $401.68 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.42, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.20.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,845 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

