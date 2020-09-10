HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $209,000 in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $318.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $338.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.07 and its 200 day moving average is $240.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Insiders have sold 9,701 shares of company stock worth $3,171,629 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.