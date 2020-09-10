HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Celestica Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $936.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Celestica’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

